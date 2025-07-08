Top stars likely returning to AEW "soon" - Reports

A new report has provided an update on the anticipated return of two popular AEW stars. The talents have been absent from the company's programming for quite some time, and fans are looking forward to their comeback.

Jay White and Juice Robinson are expected to be back soon. Robinson last competed on TV in November 2024. Meanwhile, White's last match took place on Collision in March 2025. Amid the duo's absence, there has been much speculation about their future.

On a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that both Juice Robinson and Jay White could be back soon after potentially recovering from their injuries.

"I don't know when Juice [Robinson] or Jay are back. Juice is gonna be back soon, I know that, or ready to be back. I don't know if he'll be back, but he should be ready soon. And Jay, I know Tony [Khan] really likes Jay White, so I think that when Jay White is ready, he'll be back. I would think it should be soon on him, too. I mean, he broke his foot [hand], but that injury isn't usually as long as this," Meltzer said.

Tony Khan addressed the top AEW star's injury

After top AEW star Jay White went off TV due to injury over two months ago, Tony Khan addressed the subject. At the 2025 Dynasty Post-Show Media Scrum, Khan explained how the injuries to Switchblade and Orange Cassidy had affected the company.

"The past two weeks, it's no secret, the company got bit hard by an injury bug. The roster and locker room really rallied hard. To lose wrestlers like Orange Cassidy and then Jay White, back-to-back weeks, those are two of the top stars in the company, and we would have loved to had [sic] both of them here tonight, and everybody stepped up."

Only time will tell when Jay White, Cassidy, and Juice Robinson will be back on AEW TV.

