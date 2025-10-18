Massive revelation about CM Punk's AEW run - Reports

CM Punk had a brief yet turbulent run in AEW that lasted nearly two years. With The Best in the World currently thriving as a top WWE attraction, a major revelation about his days in the Jacksonville-based promotion recently came to light.The Second City Saint returned to professional wrestling after seven years in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling in 2021. He wrestled the likes of top stars like MJF, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin. Moreover, Punk scored major victories and even became the AEW World Champion. At the same time, he was pivotal in the ascension of many of the young wrestlers he worked with in the company. However, there had been rumors that CM Punk refused to put over them to maintain his position at the top of the mountain. The claims were dismissed by veteran journalist, Dave Meltzer, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, saying he never heard anything about Punk turning down putting rising talent over.“Whatever one wants to say about (CM) Punk, we had never been told that he had refused to put somebody over (in AEW).”CM Punk won a high-stakes match on Monday Night RAWCM Punk abruptly left AEW in 2023 following a real-life backstage altercation with Jack Perry at the All In event. He returned to WWE a few months later and has been a prime attraction for the Sports Entertainment Juggernaut since then.The Voice of the Voiceless recently scored a significant win. On the October 13 edition of Monday Night RAW that took place in Perth, Australia, Punk defeated Jey Uso and LA Knight. His victory guaranteed him a World Heavyweight Championship match, which is likely to take place at the upcoming November edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.With Punk back in the World title picture, it remains to be seen if he can reclaim the title he lost in minutes to Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in back at the 2025 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event.