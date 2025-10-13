WWE RAW Results: Seth Rollins betrayed; huge win for CM Punk (10/13/2025)

Seth Rollins and The Vision kicked off WWE RAW from Perth, Australia, and celebrated his Crown Jewel Championship win.He talked about the team he has assembled, including Paul Heyman: The Oracle, Bron Breakker: the future of the industry, and Bronson Reed: the man who defeated Roman Reigns.Rollins called Reed the new Tribal Chief. He then added that there was no one on the Crown Jewel Champion's level. Rollins said that he defeated Cody Rhodes all on his own and doesn't need anyone. With that, Rollins and The Vision left the ring, and RAW moved on.Backstage, Rusev told Penta that he would face the winner of tonight's Intercontinental Championship match in a title match of his own.WWE RAW Results (October 13, 2025):Dominik Mysterio def. Penta to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipRhea Ripley def. Kairi SaneBronson Reed def. Jimmy UsoLyra Valkyria &amp; Bayley def. The Judgment DayCM Punk def. LA Knight &amp; Jey UsoWWE RAW Results: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Penta - Intercontinental Championship matchDominik was sent outside early on, and Penta bounced him off the announce desk, apparently dropping the champ on Michael Cole's phone. Back in the ring, Penta got some big strikes, and Dom tossed him over the barricades, almost dropping Penta on a member of the crowd.Dominik was in control as the match returned to the ring and tied Penta's mask to the ropes before Rusev made his entrance. Penta freed himself and hit a big dive on Rusev to the floor before Dominik used the distraction to get the timekeeper's hammer and hit Penta with it.Dom hit the hammer in his boot and used it to hit the 619 on Penta before getting the win.Result: Dominik Mysterio def. Penta to retain the Intercontinental ChampionshipGrade: B+Kairi Sane was backstage and showed Asuka that the kick she took to save her at Crown Jewel left her with a nasty bruise on her forehead. Asuka slapped her and then hyped her up for the match tonight with Rhea Ripley.WWE RAW Results: Kairi Sane vs Rhea RipleyRhea was in control early on, and Sane came back with some strikes before taking a vertical suplex. Thanks to a distraction from Asuka, Kairi came back with some big kicks and hit a double stomp for a near fall as the match went on.Kairi dodged the Riptide before driving Rhea into the ringpost. Ripley fell to the ground before coming back and hitting the Razor's Edge for a near fall. Asuka tried for a distraction, but was taken down before Rhea hit the Riptide and got the win.Result: Rhea Ripley def. Kairi SaneGrade: BAsuka attacked IYO after the match, but Rhea stopped her and cleared the announce desk, setting her up for a big Riptide on it. Kairi came in with a kendo stick and took Rhea out before Asuka hit a big DDT to her on the announce desk.Kairi drove the kendo stick into Rhea's throat before they retreated. Medics and IYO dragged Ripley backstage as RAW continued.Rusev was backstage and said that Penta got what he deserved. He was coming for Dominik's title, and no one was going to stop him.Backstage, Jey Uso told Jimmy that all Roman Reigns does is look out for himself, and they should do the same. Jimmy told Jey to go handle his business, and he would handle his own.WWE RAW Results: Bronson Reed vs Jimmy UsoUso rushed Reed right off the bat, but Reed took him down before the match headed outside. Jimmy drove Reed into the ring post before things headed back to the ring, and Bronson hit a big elbow drop.Jimmy tried to lift Reed for a Samoan Drop, but fell down to the mat. Reed got some more big strikes to the injured ribs of Jimmy Uso before getting the Tsunami for the win.Result: Bronson Reed def. Jimmy UsoAfter the match, Bron Breakker ran in and hit a spear on Jimmy before Reed set him up for a second spear. Bron was about to get a third spear, but Jey Uso came out to make the save. The Vision retreated, and The Usos argued in the ring before Jey walked out.Grade: CWWE RAW Results: Lyra Valkyria &amp; Bayley vs The Judgment DayBayley and Lyra were in control early on and drove Raquel into the apron before Rodriguez hit Lyra with an Alabama Slam into Bayley. The heels took control of the match and got some big moves before Bayley turned things around with the Bayley-to-Belly suplex to Roxanne and made the tag.Lyra told Bayley to snap out of it and slapped her before the Role Model hit a big dive to the floor and slammed Raquel's head repeatedly into the announce table. Back in the ring, Bayley got the takedown on Roxanne and hit the elbow drop before getting the win.Result: Lyra Valkyria &amp; Bayley def. The Judgment DayGrade: BRollins was backstage on RAW and said he could sense that something big was on the horizon. He told Heyman and the Brons that this was the best weekend of his professional life. They were at the mountain top, and nothing could knock them off it.Backstage on RAW, Adam Pearce booked a tag title match between the Judgment Day and the team of AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.Stephanie Vaquer was out next to celebrate her Crown Jewel Championship win and was interrupted by Raquel and Roxanne. Roxanne said that she deserved to be the Women's World Champ since she was the last to beat IYO SKY. Vaquer told her that she didn't care and that Roxanne would never beat her.WWE RAW Results: CM Punk vs LA Knight vs Jey UsoKnight countered an early GTS before Jey hit a big dive on Knight to the floor. Back in the ring, Knight got some strikes in on Jey before they teamed up against Punk and dropped him back outside. Punk came back with some big moves and hit the elbow drop on Knight before the latter countered the GTS again.Knight hit Jey with a DDT and got double elbow drops before stomping on Jey in the corner. Knight hit the BFT on Punk before Jey dragged him outside and sent him into the steel steps. Punk got his knees up for the splash. Jey took the GTS before Punk got the win.Result: CM Punk def. LA Knight &amp; Jey UsoGrade: B+Rollins and the Vision rushed the ring, and Bron took Jey and Knight out with spears before they surrounded Punk in the ring. They attacked Punk and kicked him down before Breakker took him down with a spear.Rollins walked up, and Reed got the Tsunami before the champ taunted Punk, saying that he would never be World Heavyweight Champion. Breakker tossed Punk out of the ring, and Rollins posed with his team.Breakker suddenly hit Rollins with a spear, shocking everyone, before asking Reed if he was with him. Reed made his choice and hit the Tsunami on the champ before they cornered Heyman as well. Heyman joined the Brons as Rollins lay on the mat before RAW went off the air.