  Seth Rollins may have subtly hinted that his future as the leader of The Vision is in danger!

Seth Rollins may have subtly hinted that his future as the leader of The Vision is in danger!

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 13, 2025 13:39 GMT
Seth Rollins is WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE Twitter\X Screenshot)
Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE on X)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off tonight's aftermath episode of Monday Night RAW alongside the entire Vision faction, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and The Oracle Paul Heyman. What caught fans' attention was The Visionary subtly hinting at his future as the leader of the heel faction.

During his promo, Rollins said that he has defeated CM Punk and Roman Reigns, won the World Heavyweight Championship, and defeated Cody Rhodes with one good arm all by himself. Rollins expressed that it is a fact that he doesn't need anybody, and stated he does not want men in the ring; he has chosen them, and they have chosen him because he is Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

also-read-trending Trending

With his promo, Seth Rollins may have put his Vision leadership in danger. In a shocking twist, Bron Breakker or Paul Heyman may betray The Visionary for disregarding their contribution to his success, much like Edge was kicked out of the Judgment Day for asserting his authority.

The tension between Heyman and Rollins was quite visible on SmackDown before Crown Jewel, where Cody Rhodes connected a Cross Rhodes on The Visionary, and The Oracle chose to walk out and even stopped Breakker and Reed from aiding Rollins.

That said, a betrayal angle could be a blockbuster storyline. However, the suggestion above is speculative, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

Seth Rollins created history at Crown Jewel

The leader of The Vision faction was quite the underdog going into a rematch against the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel 2025 Premium Live Event, given his history of losses against The American Nightmare.

However, Seth Rollins came in with a perfect heel game plan and used his antics. The ex-Shield member used a Rolex gifted by Rhodes as a knuckle and hit Cody with it, distracting the referee and pinning The American Nightmare after connecting two Stomps, and created history by becoming the second-ever Crown Jewel Champion.

About the author
Nayan Kumawat

Nayan Kumawat

Twitter icon

Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.

Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.

Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.

Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.

Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time.

