AEW President Tony Khan recently cleared the air about a major rumor regarding CM Punk and Colt Cabana.

The Jacksonville-based Promotion has been marred with controversy in the last couple of months. Following CM Punk's controversial comments at the All Out media scrum, rumors of heat between him and Colt Cabana gained fresh exposure as fans speculated that the two stars still could not tolerate each other.

Furthermore, Colt Cabana's move to ROH was also a source of speculation previously, with many believing Punk to be behind the decision. Tony Khan was recently asked about the same at the Full Gear Media Scrum. The AEW President denied the allegations decisively while stating that Punk was not involved in the decision.

✨𝐖𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐚𝐦✨ @TheKamDreesen



#AEWFullGear Tony Khan when asked if CM Punk asked to not share a locker room w/ Colt Cabana or move him to Ring Of Honor. Tony Khan when asked if CM Punk asked to not share a locker room w/ Colt Cabana or move him to Ring Of Honor.#AEWFullGear https://t.co/dBINruJ21N

CM Punk is currently away from the company while recovering from an injury. It remains to be seen what his future holds.

Vince Russo believes that CM Punk should sign with WWE next instead of AEW

While the Second City Saint's chances of returning to AEW are slim at this point, WWE legend Vince Russo believes that Triple H's roster may be a better choice for the former WWE Champion.

On Writing with Russo, Vince Russo informed Dr. Chris Featherstone that if CM Punk returns, WWE would likely subject him to a trial phase that he would not enjoy:

"I don't know bro, because I would be certain that if they ever did accept [CM] Punk back, they're going to go through the 'testing period'. The only problem with that is that Punk is not a child. Punk is a veteran. Punk has money. I don't see Punk standing for the testing period, I don't. I don't think he'd want to go back to the WWE and go through their initiation. I don't see him wanting to do that." (4:11 - 4:54)

Only time will tell if CM Punk will ever go back to his former place of employment.

Do you think CM Punk should return to AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes