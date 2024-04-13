Massive shot taken at Tony Khan during WWE SmackDown

AEW President Tony Khan has made the headlines once again after executing a controversial angle on Dynamite.

For those who don't know, The Young Bucks aired the footage of CM Punk-Jack Perry's backstage brawl from All In on this week's Dynamite. The former AEW Tag Team Champions used the footage in their feud against FTR, whom they will face at AEW Dynasty later this month.

The segment received a lot of criticism for airing the footage as Tony aired it to seemingly take a dig at CM Punk following his derogatory comments in an interview with Ariel Helwani. He stated that AEW isn't a real business and called Tony Khan a 'clown' while recounting the events that occurred at All In.

A user on Twitter posted a picture of a fan from tonight's Smackdown who was seen holding a 'TK is a clown' sign.

Take a look at the picture below:

Picture of the sign held on WWE SmackDown tonight

Take a look at the tweet here.

Expand Tweet

Dutch Mantell thinks airing All In footage backfired on Tony Khan

The controversy over the airing of the footage has made numerous ex-stars comment on the move, with most of them criticizing it. Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, Dutch said that airing the controversial footage was the wrong move as it proved what CM Punk was saying right.

"I think it backfired in Tony's face. It backfired in AEW's face and all of their faces. Because what CM Punk has been saying for months and months and months, is what I saw. And nobody swung first. I don't think there was any swinging there at the beginning. It was just that CM Punk grabbed him for being a smartass, I can see that, and then said 'Get the hell away from me' and Samoa Joe moved in to separate him," he said.

It remains to be seen how well AEW and the stars bounce back all the criticisms this week.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : Do you think Tony Khan did the right thing by airing the footage? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion