Massive speculation on former WWE United States Champion's title reign ending soon

Former champion in WWE could be nearing the end of his second title reign on AEW Grandslam, as Dave Meltzer thinks another top star would become the new champion.

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) made his AEW debut last year and has had a decent at best, to say the least. Claudio is one of the vital members of the Blackpool Combat Club faction while also being the ROH world champion, currently in his second reign.

Meanwhile, Castagnoli is slated to defend his ROH world title against NJPW strong open-weight Eddie Kingston at the AEW Grandslam this month in a winner-takes-all match. Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer speculated that Kingston would take the title from Claudio, considering the recent events:

“Eddie should win, I mean that’s my presumption. I always thought that Eddie Kingston should win the AEW Title at Grand Slam one year, and he’s gonna win the ROH Title, maybe."

Dave further added:

"I mean, I just thought [Grand Slam with Eddie Kingston’s parents there]. It’s time for Claudio to lose. Because Claudio pinning him in that previous match out of nowhere in Chicago in the tag team match didn’t make any sense, but if Eddie is going to win the title, in hindsight that makes sense. If Eddie loses, then none of that makes sense." (H/T Ringside News)

Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro) WWE vs. AEW run

Claudio Castagnoli in AEW has had a decent run so far, whereas Cesaro in WWE was destined to be at the top but never quite reached that stage. Nevertheless, in the last year of his run at the Stamford-based promotion, he had a great match at WrestleMania 37 against Seth Rollins.

Furthermore, he also wrestled Roman Reigns in a title match the same year. However, it remains to be seen whether Claudio manages to exceed his WWE run in the coming months.

