Massive speculation on if John Cena will leave WWE for AEW

Dave Meltzer recently shared his take on the possibility of John Cena jumping ship from WWE to AEW.

The Cenation Leader has had an illustrious career spanning over two decades in WWE, making him a household name in the pro-wrestling world. He has also captured the world championship a record-breaking 16 times in his career, tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Vince McMahon's departure from WWE has led to a flurry of speculation regarding top stars leaving the promotion for AEW. Speaking on the possibility of Cena following in the footsteps of stars like Bryan Danielson, Dave Meltzer had the following to say on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Pretty much zero percent. He’s not gonna do that. Too much loyalty to the company, I just don’t see that happening. The thing is also, it’s like Hulk Hogan did that, but Vince McMahon decided he was gonna phase Hogan out, and Hogan thought he still had legs left as the top guy.”

Meltzer further discussed a hypothetical situation that could potentially propel the former world champion to join All Elite Wrestling:

"Cena’s not looking to be the top guy, he’s got his Hollywood thing, so he’s just looking to come in here and there. So you can never say zero percent but like 0.1 percent you know what I mean? I don’t envision that has a chance of happening. The only way would be a giant falling out, and I don’t see WWE allowing it to get that bad.” (H/T: InsideTheRopes)

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle



What is the first thing you think of when you see John Cena? 20 years of John CenaWhat is the first thing you think of when you see John Cena? 20 years of John Cena 🔥What is the first thing you think of when you see John Cena? https://t.co/FM5f9zvxoP

John Cena last appeared in WWE on his 20th-anniversary celebration on RAW. During the show, he received congratulatory messages from various stars, including AEW talents like Paul Wight and Chris Jericho.

John Cena has also made his mark in Hollywood

The Cenation Leader started his acting career with his debut film, The Marine, which WWE studios produced. Although the film received mixed reviews, it marked the entry of John Cena into the world of acting.

Cena further appeared in several movies, most recently landing a prominent role in F9, where he played the brother of Dominic Toretto. His work in the DC's Peacemaker series also received widespread acclaim, firmly establishing him as a high-profile artist.

As of now, Cena is still making sporadic appearances in WWE. It remains to be seen whether Dave Meltzer is right in his assessment of the superstar's loyalty to the Stamford-based company.

Would you like to see John Cena in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.