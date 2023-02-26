Massive speculation on Roman Reigns' interest in leaving WWE for AEW

Heading into WWE WrestleMania 39 it's abundantly clear how indispensable Roman Reigns is to the promotion. But one can always wonder what would happen if the Tribal Chief were to jump ship to AEW. Prominent wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently discussed that prospect.

Reigns has reigned as Universal Champion for over 900 days with his run extending back to 2020. He heads into his third consecutive WrestleMania main event in April to defend against former AEW EVP and Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes. While at one point it was hard to imagine an All Elite Wrestling without Rhodes, the same can be said for Roman Reigns when it comes to WWE.

Dave Meltzer discussed the potential of Reigns jumping ship during Wrestling Observer Radio. While identifying the caliber of star Tony Khan should seek to sign from his rival promotion, Meltzer said outright that the Tribal Chief has no interest in making the jump.

"What AEW needs is a game changer...Roman's never going, he's never had an interest for a second in his life as far as I know, and I would know if he did. Believe me." - Dave Meltzer said. (1:37:50)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ bit.ly/3xz9U1M

With all our nominations out, who do you think is the most evil heel of the year? Head to the link and vote among our 6 nominees!



#WWE #AEW #RomanReigns #MJF VOTE NOWWith all our nominations out, who do you think is the most evil heel of the year? Head to the link and vote among our 6 nominees! VOTE NOW ➡️ bit.ly/3xz9U1MWith all our nominations out, who do you think is the most evil heel of the year? Head to the link and vote among our 6 nominees!#WWE #AEW #RomanReigns #MJF https://t.co/6mc308NOpo

It comes as no surprise to hear that the Tribal Chief would want to remain where he is. Even before his current run, he was positioned as the face of the company since his main event push in 2015.

AEW star Matt Hardy feels Cody Rhodes should defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE title

iBeast @ibeastIess Cody Rhodes, you're next on the Roman Reigns smash list. Get ready boy.



Cody Rhodes, you're next on the Roman Reigns smash list. Get ready boy. https://t.co/i18r6HROYO

Matt Hardy recently spoke of the upcoming WrestleMania showdown between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. During which, he backed the American Nightmare to take the title from the Tribal Chief.

"I think the people kind of see Cody as a bit of a rebel because he left WWE on his own accord to go out and do his own thing and prove himself, and they always respect people when they do that. I think the call to go with Cody and let him be the guy to defeat Roman, I think that’s the way to go." - Matt Hardy said.

Rhodes was an Executive Vice President of AEW when Hardy originally joined in 2020. He departed the company last year, making his surprising return to WWE at WrestleMania 38.

Could you picture Roman Reigns in AEW? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

If you use any quotes from this article please credit the source with a H/T and backlink to Sportskeeda.

Find out who Eric Bischoff chose as his heels of the year ahead of Roman Reigns & MJF here.

Poll : 0 votes