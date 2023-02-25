WWE legend backs former Intercontinental Champion to end Roman Reigns' historic reign

A WWE veteran recently shared his thoughts about who should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has created history by being one of the longest reigning champions in the Stamford-based Promotion. His skills in the ring and on the mic have cemented his status as one of the biggest pro-wrestlers today.

Reigns recently faced Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. Despite Sami being a huge fan-favorite, the Tribal Chief managed to defend his title. While some have expressed disappointment over the result, AEW star Matt Hardy supported the decision on his The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast. He also spoke about Cody Rhodes' future.

"I think the people kind of see Cody as a bit of a rebel because he left WWE on his own accord to go out and do his own thing and prove himself, and they always respect people when they do that. I think the call to go with Cody and let him be the guy to defeat Roman, I think that’s the way to go.

I think it’s the right move and I don’t think it hurts Sami one bit. If anything, that loss elevated Sami. It didn’t hurt him. It helped him. Also, you have a built-in competitor for Cody down the road with Sami. They can have a match." (H/T: NoDQ.com)

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania

The American Nightmare has a chance to take Roman Reigns down at WrestleMania.

This year's Royal Rumble saw Cody Rhodes make a spectacular return after months of recovery. Cody suffered a torn pectoral muscle last year, causing him to be out of action for an extended period of time. However, he immediately earned a ticket to WrestleMania by winning the Men's Royal Rumble.

With Roman Reigns still the champion of WWE, Cody Rhodes is expected to face the Tribal Chief for the latter's title. It remains to be seen what the future holds for them.

