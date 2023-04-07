Massive speculation on WWE Hall of Famer possibly retiring at AEW: ALL IN show in London

AEW President Tony Khan has announced that the promotion's debut show in the United Kingdom will be held at Wembley Stadium on August 27 this year. According to Dave Meltzer, this event could serve as the perfect venue for WWE Hall of Famer Sting's retirement.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Tony Khan was set to make a huge announcement. While the wrestling community was speculating what new surprise Khan might have in store for fans, few had expected it to be a show at one of the largest stadiums in the world. The show at Wembley has now given rise to conjecture about how it will be sold out. Dave Meltzer may have the answer.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer shared his thoughts about the announcement and suggested that it could be an ideal platform for Sting to retire. The Icon had previously stated that his AEW contract would expire sometime in 2023.

Meltzer also suggested that the retirement show could be inspired by Keiji Muto's (The Great Muta) recent retirement in Japan.

"To run a stadium this large, they have to do the most loaded show they’ve ever done. I’m talking about if it’s possible, Sting’s retirement should be the key to this thing. I think maybe the success of Keiji Muto’s retirement show may have been a template for this," Meltzer said.

He further stated that Wembley Stadium would be the perfect place to honor the wrestling legend.

"The Sting retirement should be something gigantic. England wasn't the place I expected for it, but Wembley Stadium certainly is gigantic, so I don't know that that's gonna be it. But I think given Sting is going to be retiring before the end of the year, if you're going to do something, that may be the place to do it. That's probably the place to do it." [H/T TJRWrestling]

AEW star Sting retirement plan disclosed

The retirement plans of WWE Hall of Famer Sting have been revealed. After a prominent stint since his debut in 2020, The Icon has announced that he intends to retire from wrestling as his contract with AEW is set to expire this year. The WCW legend has only made a few in-ring appearances and mostly served as a mentor to Darby Allin.

In an interview with D Magazine, Sting confirmed that his contract with AEW will end sometime in 2023.

"His deal with AEW expires sometime this year; he won’t say exactly when. When it ends, so will his time behind the face paint," as stated in the article.

It remains to be seen what other matches will be a part of the huge showcase event for AEW and Tony Khan.

