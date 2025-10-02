Massive Street Fight confirmed for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

By Tejas Pagare
Published Oct 02, 2025 03:35 GMT
The Hurt Syndicate confirmed for a blockbuster match [Image Credit: AEW
The Hurt Syndicate consists of former WWE names. [Image Credit: AEW's X]

The Hurt Syndicate sent out a huge challenge on Dynamite's sixth anniversary edition. The trio has been feuding with The Demand for several weeks now. The two teams have been at each other's throats, disrupting each other's matches whenever possible. They even played a major part in Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Ad

At All Out: Toronto, the two teams finally collided in a thrilling contest. The Demand picked up the victory at the pay-per-view. Ricochet and the Gates of Agony strategically targeted MVP in the final moments and pinned him. The six stars are set to face off again soon.

On tonight's Dynamite, after the Gates of Agony defeated The Swirl, MVP claimed that he has lost the wrestling factor due to his age and therefore proposed a Street Fight against The Demand. The Highlight of the Night also accepted the challenge, and the two teams will face off on next week's Dynamite.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

MVP indicates adding a new member to The Hurt Syndicate

Fans have been talking about adding a new member to the faction. MJF recently joined the group, but he was also kicked out of the stable.

While speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring, Montel Vontavious Porter stated that The Hurt Syndicate is always open to adding a new member to the group.

Ad
“Of course it’s possible. It’s always possible. We have said for a long time that we’d be interested in adding a fourth member — a younger member. Kind of like how Cedric [Alexander] was before. I know somebody reported recently that there were talks about adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate — news to me. It’s always a conversation we’re open to. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will be the new member of The Syndicate.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications