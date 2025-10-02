Massive Street Fight confirmed for The Hurt Syndicate in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate sent out a huge challenge on Dynamite's sixth anniversary edition. The trio has been feuding with The Demand for several weeks now. The two teams have been at each other's throats, disrupting each other's matches whenever possible. They even played a major part in Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin losing the AEW World Tag Team Championship.At All Out: Toronto, the two teams finally collided in a thrilling contest. The Demand picked up the victory at the pay-per-view. Ricochet and the Gates of Agony strategically targeted MVP in the final moments and pinned him. The six stars are set to face off again soon.On tonight's Dynamite, after the Gates of Agony defeated The Swirl, MVP claimed that he has lost the wrestling factor due to his age and therefore proposed a Street Fight against The Demand. The Highlight of the Night also accepted the challenge, and the two teams will face off on next week's Dynamite.MVP indicates adding a new member to The Hurt SyndicateFans have been talking about adding a new member to the faction. MJF recently joined the group, but he was also kicked out of the stable.While speaking on TMZ's Inside the Ring, Montel Vontavious Porter stated that The Hurt Syndicate is always open to adding a new member to the group.“Of course it’s possible. It’s always possible. We have said for a long time that we’d be interested in adding a fourth member — a younger member. Kind of like how Cedric [Alexander] was before. I know somebody reported recently that there were talks about adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate — news to me. It’s always a conversation we’re open to. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see who will be the new member of The Syndicate.