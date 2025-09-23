MVP confirms if The Hurt Syndicate is adding another member to its ranks in AEW

MVP recently opened up on the prospects of The Hurt Syndicate recruiting a new member in AEW once again. The former WWE superstar shared his remarks over a month after the faction ejected MJF from its ranks.

Montel Vontavious Porter arrived in All Elite Wrestling last year, and was soon rejoined by his long-time stable-mates Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. The trio have been dominating their competition in the Tony Khan-led company since then. Their strength was bolstered even further earlier this year when they allowed Maxwell Jacob Friedman to roll with them for a brief while - unfortunately, their alliance did not last long, and The Salt of the Earth was kicked out of the group ahead of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025.

Recently, rumors have been making the rounds suggesting that the erstwhile Hurt Business was looking to expand by adding a new member once again. Addressing the topic during his recent interview with Inside the Ring, MVP revealed that the stable was always open to the idea of recruiting a younger fourth member, like how Cedric Alexander had been back in the day.

“Of course it’s possible. It’s always possible. We have said for a long time that we’d be interested in adding a fourth member — a younger member. Kind of like how Cedric [Alexander] was before.”

Despite downplaying recent speculations, The Ballin' Superstar reiterated the group's interest in growing its ranks, and even brought up the possibility of adding a female talent to the faction.

“I know somebody reported recently that there were talks about adding a new member to the Hurt Syndicate — news to me. It’s always a conversation we’re open to. In the past, we’ve had talks about adding a woman to the group.” [H/T - Ringside News]

It remains to be seen whether The Syndicate will soon be joined by a fresh face on AEW programming.

The Hurt Syndicate's big loss at AEW's recent PPV

Last Saturday at All Out : Toronto, MVP laced up his boots for the first time since Dynamite : Maximum Carnage this past January and teamed up with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley to take on Ricochet and The Gates of Agony. The matchup stemmed from The Demand, as the high-flyer's unit is now called, costing The Standard of Excellence and The All-Mighty their AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door 2025.

Ricochet and GOA - The Demand [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Despite their finest efforts, The Syndicate succumbed to Ricochet and GOA at the September 20 pay-per-view, with The One and Only scoring the win on MVP after nailing him with his Spirit Gun finisher.

