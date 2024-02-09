Massive update on backstage morale in AEW - Reports

AEW has had major issues in its backstage environment ever since the All Out 2022 Pay-Per-View; however, according to recent reports, the company's backstage morale has been very positive lately.

The All Out 2022 PPV made headlines due to the backstage altercation between The Elite and CM Punk, which had a major impact on the company's environment. It led to the suspensions of both parties, and the company did a great job in keeping Punk and The Elite separate. However, another backstage brawl between CM Punk and Jack Perry happened at last year's All In PPV, which reportedly had Tony Khan's involvement as well.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that the disappointing ratings of this week's Dynamite did not have any effect on All Elite Wrestling's backstage morale.

"#AEW backstage morale is reportedly the best it's been in some time: A couple of people have noted that the morale has really picked up and is the best in some time, even if the rating this week was universally disappointing for such a loaded show that was promoted as the biggest Dynamite of the year, with a match to determine the Revolution main event, a title match involving Sting where the expectation was he would win, and a Tony Khan big announcement. (WON)"

Tony Khan even promised that 2024 would be a big year for his promotion, and seeing how positive the backstage environment is, it looks like all hands are on deck for AEW's success.

Bully Ray shares his thoughts on Tony Khan's AEW Big Business announcement

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently spoke about Tony Khan's announcement. TK dropped a possible hint at Mercedes Mone's debut this past week on Dynamite while talking about the 'Big Business' that will be taking place at the TD Garden in Boston.

Speaking on the Busted Open radio, Bully Ray shared his thoughts on Tony Khan's big announcement:

"My opinion on the announcement tonight, and as we all know, if it is Mercedes Mone, she is from Boston. [...] Here is why I liked the announcement tonight because it felt very CM Punk-esque. Remember when Punk came back for the first or second time to AEW and they said it's going to be in Chicago, they never said CM Punk was going to be there but they gave you just enough where you can hypothesize that it was going to be Punk." [From 04:35 to 05:31]

All signs point towards Mercedes Mone's possible debut in AEW at the TD Garden in Boston, which happens to be The Boss's hometown. It will be interesting to see how the company presents Mercedes.

