Massive update on John Hennigan fka John Morrison's status with AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE star John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) may not be done with AEW yet, according to a recent report.

John had a distinguished career in WWE, which spanned around a decade with a gap between. In addition to having held the ECW World Championship, he also bagged the WWE Intercontinental Title thrice.

The 42-year-old star uses a unique style in the ring, combining elements of parkour and gymnastics to showcase commendable agility and flair. His awe-inspiring style even earned him the nickname "The Prince of Parkour" a long while back.

John Hennigan debuted in AEW as Johnny Elite when he was announced as the surprise "Joker" entrant in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup Tournament. Although he failed to win against Samoa Joe, John got his time to shine when he defeated Marq Quen in an episode of AEW Dark.

Despite making multiple appearances at Tony Khan's promotion, he has not officially signed on yet. However, a recent report from Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda Wrestling states that John has been in talks with Tony Khan regarding his status in the company, which is leaning towards a positive note.

blazer💫💥 @EraOfTheory I miss John Morrison I miss John Morrison 😢 https://t.co/w2DuW3U5rK

As of now, there is no confirmed news of John joining AEW full-time. Fans will now have to stay tuned to see if he will don his Johnny Elite persona again in the future.

John Hennigan recently expressed a desire to wrestle a Superstar from outside AEW

While he is in talks with Tony Khan, the 42-year old star has also stated that he would like to face Seth Rollins in the future.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, John Hennigan spoke about how Rollins and him have a similar style in a way that would make for an interesting match.

"Although, if there ever was a drip versus drip match, I would sign up in a heartbeat because Seth (Rollins) is someone that I never got to wrestle, there are a number of people on the roster that I never got a singles match with that I would love to wrestle." From 12:21 to 12:36

With John Hennigan now a free agent, it remains to be seen if he will ever get to battle Superstars from his former Promotions.

Would you like to see John Hennigan in AEW? Sound off in the comment section below!

Remember how Noam Dar used to say Alicia Fox? He teaches the Sportskeeda Universe right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by UJALA