Former WWE Superstar would sign up for a match with Seth Rollins in a "heartbeat"

Ex-WWE Superstar John Morrison recently revealed that he would be open to a match with top star Seth Rollins.

Morrison performed on and off for WWE for more than 10 years, however, during his second stint with the company in 2019, the former tag team champion never got the chance to test himself against many of the top stars of today's generation.

During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston, the 42-year-old star said that would have loved to have faced off against Rollins to see who was the most stylish performer in WWE.

"Although, if there ever was a drip versus drip match, I would sign up in a heartbeat because Seth (Rollins) is someone that I never got to wrestle, there are a number of people on the roster that I never got a singles match with that I would love to wrestle." From 12:21 to 12:36

Watch the full interview below:

John Morrison was released from his WWE contract in November 2021, and has since begun performing for various independent wrestling promotions.

Seth Rollins is proud of a recent WWE singles match of his

No doubt former Universal Champion Seth "Freaking" Rollins is one of the biggest stars in not just WWE but all of wrestling.

His most recent rivalry against Cody Rhodes propelled him to even greater heights this year as the two men were involved in some classic matches.

Speaking to Denise Salcedo, Seth said that he and Cody's brutal showdown at Hell In A Cell in June, which saw Rhodes compete with a horrific pectoral injury, was one of the greatest matches of all time.

"It was hard for them [fans] to process," said Rollins. "Even when he took the jacket off people were thinking 'is this real, is this really going to happen'? And then we proceeded to have one of the greatest matches of all time. My hats off to Cody Rhodes, I do think he owes me one though." H/T Sportskeeda

Rollins' is set to face Riddle on Saturday, September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales, at Clash At The Castle.

