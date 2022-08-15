"One of the greatest of all time" - Seth Rollins on recent match with injured WWE Superstar

Multi-time champion Seth Rollins recently had some kind words for injured WWE star Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes returned to the company this year at WrestleMania 38 and was handpicked by former CEO Vince McMahon to face The Visionary. The American Nightmare then had an enticing feud with Rollins, culminating at WWE Hell in a Cell, where the former wrestled with a torn pectoral muscle. Rhodes is currently sidelined with the injury.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo at the WrestleMania 39 Launch Party, The Visionary gave Rhodes credit for wrestling with an injury. Seth Rollins claimed that the bout was one of the greatest matches of all time and tipped his cap to The American Nightmare.

"It was hard for them [fans] to process," said Rollins. "Even when he took the jacket off people were thinking 'is this real, is this really going to happen'? And then we proceeded to have one of the greatest matches of all time. My hats off to Cody Rhodes, I do think he owes me one though." [3:50 - 4:05]

Seth Rollins on Cody Rhodes' return to WWE

In the same interview, the former world champion discussed The American Nightmare's return to the promotion and praised him for grinding his way back to the company.

Rollins also credited Cody Rhodes for going out on his own and making himself a new man.

"I think he's got some unfinished business here," said Rollins. "I think that is part of why he left to begin with. He wanted to make himself a new man and do it on his own, and he did that. To his credit, he went out and did his own thing. He grinded and made his way back to WWE, and now you know, well he's on the shelf right now [aughs]. He's on his way back, who knows what could happen in the future." [02:39 - 03:02]

WWE announced in June that Rhodes is expected to be out until early next year. Time will tell if that holds true, as The American Nightmare seems to have a plan of his own.

