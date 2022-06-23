"I’ve got a plan of my own" - Cody Rhodes gives update on WWE return

Cody Rhodes has expressed that he will be the one to decide when he returns to WWE and that he doesn't want to hear anyone's timetable regarding his return.

Rhodes suffered a pectoral injury on the road to his match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Hell in a Cell. Despite being battered and bruised, he went on to compete in the matchup with the injury, defeating Rollins in borderline heroic circumstances.

The American Nightmare took to his Instagram Stories today to update everyone on his rehab process. While WWE stated that Rhodes would be on the shelf for nine months with his torn pectoral injury, it appears that Cody might have other plans.

"Sling off for rehab - in gym. I've heard 9 months, that's their plan...I've never concerned myself with other peoples projections - I've got a plan of my own - let's finish, all of us," Cody Rhodes said in his Instagram Stories.

Will Cody Rhodes return in time for the WWE Royal Rumble?

It's clear based on Cody Rhodes' Instagram story that he intends on coming back to the ring much sooner than what WWE announced for him following his successful surgery.

While there's no chance The American Nightmare will be back anytime soon, he'll most likely be back in time to be an important part of the road to WrestleMania 39.

The Royal Rumble is known by many as the official kickoff of WrestleMania season. If Rhodes can return in time for the Rumble and win, he's locked himself into a marquee storyline for WrestleMania 39.

Based on Rhodes' comments, there is little doubt that The American Nightmare intends to return well before WWE's announced nine-month timeframe. Will he make it back in time for the Royal Rumble? Or will it happen even before that? Only time will tell.

