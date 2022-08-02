Massive update regarding Jeff Hardy scheduled court arraignment

There has been yet another development in the on-going story regarding AEW star Jeff Hardy as his scheduled court arraignment won't go ahead.

Hardy was arrested on June 13, 2022 in Volusia County, Florida after driving with both a suspended/provoked license and under the influence. Jeff then failed a field soberity test where he tested over triple the legal limit in the state of Florida.

AEW president Tony Khan suspended the former WWE Champion without pay less than 24 hours later, and confirmed that Jeff would not return to the ring until he has gone through treatment and maintained his soberity.

Jeff Hardy's scheduled court arraignment was meant to take place on August 2 2022, however, that will no longer take place.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider broke the news stating that Hardy's plea of not guilty filed on June 28, 2022 caused the arraignment to be waved.

"The not guilty plea was submitted on 6/28. At the time, the filing also noted, Defendant, Jeffrey Nero Hardy, pursuant to rules 3.160(a), Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure, waives arraignment by filing this written plea of not guilty. Albritton v. White, 948 So. 2d 852, 854 (Fla. 2d DCA 2007). Defendant further waives the right to be present at all pretrial conferences." (H/T PWInsider).

A pre-trial conference is now scheduled to take place on August 17. If Hardy is found guilty of the primary crime he committed (driving under the influence), he could face up to five years in prison, with the other crimes being deemed as misdemeanors.

Jeff Hardy's brother has had to fly solo in AEW in recent weeks

Not only did the news of Jeff Hardy being arrested shock and frustrate fans, it also shook up the booking of the AEW tag team division, as The Hardys were taking all of the correct steps towards championship glory.

However, that never happened and Jeff's brother Matt Hardy has had to fly solo over the past few weeks on AEW's weekly programming. In the upcoming episode of Dynamite, Matt will rekindle an old rivalry.

Matt will take on Christian Cage in what will be Hardy's first singles match since his brother joined AEW back in march this year, and for the first time these two have met in singles action since the 2021 edition of Fyter Fest, where Cage came out victorious.

