Massive update on if Ronda Rousey has signed with AEW - Reports

AEW has become a suitable alternative to the WWE in recent years as many stars from the Stamford-based promotion have signed with Tony Khan's company. Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey recently showed up at the Ring of Honor tapings, and many believe that the former Women's Champion has signed with AEW.

All Elite Wrestling aired Collision and Rampage live this week, and after the shows, the company taped Ring of Honor, which saw the debut of the former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Women on the Planet came out to her 'Bad Reputation' theme song that she used in the WWE during the tapings and teamed up with Marina Shafir to battle the Ring of Honor Women's Champion Athena and Billy Starkz. The tapings are expected to air next week on ROH TV.

However, PW Insider recently held a Q&A where Mike Johnson was asked whether Tony Khan has signed Ronda Rousey to a contract, to which Johnson responded:

"We have not heard that is the case."

Konnan gives his thoughts on Ronda Rousey possibly joining AEW

Ronda Rousey competed in her final match with WWE at SummerSlam 2023 against Shayna Baszler, and the rumors about her joining Tony Khan's promotion have been circulating ever since.

On his Keepin' It 100 podcast, the WWE veteran talked about Ronda Rousey possibly joining All Elite Wrestling:

Konnan reflected on the challenges of competing for a whole year may have been the cause for Rousey's WWE departure:

"This is very mentally challenging. That's why you wonder why wrestlers are so wild because doing this the whole year can get to you. And she probably doesn't want to be there the whole year, and travel the whole year, and see how they party, especially the young guys and girls you know. That's not for her anymore you know what I'm saying. So she left."

Konnan added that Ronda Rousey's AEW arrival is not impossible as he believes that it may happen but also had some doubts:

I don't think she's gonna come somewhere. She's well paid, she does everything she wants, anything she wants to do, sells her merch and her best friend is Shayna Basler. I'm not saying she wouldn't, I just doubt she would. [From 01:06 to 01:37]

