Massive update on The Hurt Syndicate's immediate plans in AEW

The Hurt Syndicate revealed their immediate plans, calling out the current champions on the most recent episode of Collision. The group also secured the win over champions last Wednesday.

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage, The Hurt Syndicate squared off against the current World Tag Team Champions, Private Party, and Mark Briscoe. Furthermore, MVP made his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut in the same match while teaming with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley.

The Syndicate captured an emphatic win over Private Party and Mark Briscoe in the trios match on Dynamite. MVP, The All Mighty, and Shelton appeared on Collision: Maximum Carnage tonight after their victory. The trio called out the AEW World Tag Team Champions and challenged them for the title next Wednesday on Dynamite.

MVP also revealed that while he and Shelton have been tag Champs before, Bobby Lashley has never won a tag title in his career. Well, this will be the first time The Hurt Syndicate would go after a major title if the title match is made official for the next episode of Dynamite.

It remains to be seen if the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Private Party, will accept the challenge by the Syndicate.

