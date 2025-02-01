Mastermind behind blockbuster Chelsea Green segment on WWE SmackDown revealed

Chelsea Green has an AEW star to thank for being the mastermind behind her blockbuster segment on WWE SmackDown in December. The fans will no doubt be surprised to hear about this.

Green became the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Champion after she defeated Michin at Saturday Night’s Main Event in December. After her win, she went on to have a celebration with an American theme, and the mastermind behind it all was AEW star Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo is best friends with Green, and she revealed how her extensive knowledge in American history helped her plan the celebration. She was speaking with MuscleManMalcolm when she said:

Trending

“I'm jealous. Holy moly. I mean, I speak so highly of Chelsea. Obviously, everyone knows that's my best friend. I don't have a sister. If I had to liken my relationship to what it would be like to have a sister, that's my sister. To watch her succeed means even more than myself succeeding because that's who I'd want to give everything to if I couldn't have it. Also, like, we're talking about getting degrees, I have a history degree. I love US American history. So to watch her embrace being the United States Champion, like using all the US history, US government history. She had a whole inauguration, which I loved helping her put together, it was just so fun. I'm just so proud. I'm so proud. Amazing.” [H/T Fightful]

Check out which wrestler EC3 finds cute RIGHT HERE

Former WWE star Layla wants to work with Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is one of the hottest names in wrestling right now, and for good reason. She is the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion and is a very popular star.

So much so that former WWE star Layla has revealed that she would love to come face to face with Green at the Royal Rumble. In an interview with Chairshot Sports, Layla dropped Green’s name and also that of Michelle McCool.

“[Who would you wanna mix it up with?] Chelsea Green. Michelle [McCool] could be in there too. Makes us unite together, you know. To be honest, out of everybody, that makes sense," she said.

With the Royal Rumble just one day away, it will be interesting to see the surprises that will be in store.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback