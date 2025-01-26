WWE legend puts Chelsea Green on notice ahead of the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble

Chelsea Green is one of the most entertaining characters on WWE TV. A former Divas Champion recently expressed her desire to "mix it up" with the Women's United States Champion in the upcoming Royal Rumble match.

Layla spent almost a decade in the Stamford-based company, during which she held the Divas Championship and WWE Women's Title. However, she retired from professional wrestling in 2015. The 47-year-old recently disclosed that she would be open to returning to the promotion if she received an offer. She also teased entering the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble at number 13.

During an interview with Chairshot Sports, Layla was asked with whom she would like to mix it up in the Royal Rumble if she ended up competing in the match. The former WWE Women's Champion disclosed that she would like to work with Chelsea Green:

"[Who would you wanna mix it up with?] Chelsea Green. Michelle [McCool] could be in there too. Makes us unite together, you know. To be honest, out of everybody, that makes sense," she said. [1:08:22 - 1:08:42]

Chelsea Green wants Layla to return to WWE

In a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Chelsea Green discussed her idea of having a Divas-only open challenge for her Women's United States Championship. She disclosed that she would like to see several former female stars from the Divas era answer her challenge, including Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix, Nikki Bella, and Alicia Fox.

The 33-year-old also revealed that she wanted to see Layla return and answer her challenge, expressing her love for the former WWE Women's Champion:

"Layla, I love Layla. I would love if Layla would come," she said.

While Layla refused to give a definitive answer on whether she would be in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble in her interview with Chairshot Sports, she guaranteed that she would eventually reunite with her former LayCool partner, Michelle McCool. It would be interesting to see if that would happen on February 1.

