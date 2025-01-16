"That makes me uncomfortable" - Chelsea Green legitimately made a special request to WWE writers

Despite being a heel character, Chelsea Green is one of the most popular superstars in WWE today. She recently disclosed that she made a special request to the company's writers regarding her booking.

Since returning to the Stamford-based promotion in 2023, Green has proved her abilities on the mic and inside the squared circle. She recently won the Women's United States Championship after beating Michin in the final of the Women's United States Title tournament at Saturday Night's Main Event. Despite supposedly playing a heel character on TV, the 33-year-old is currently being cheered by the WWE Universe.

In a recent interview with the Huge Pop! podcast, Green disclosed that she feels bad for her babyface opponents because of the fans' reaction to her. She disclosed that the situation made her so uncomfortable that she talked to writers to find a way to get fans to boo her:

Trending

"I actually, I feel worse for my opponent. It's not necessarily about me, it's about my opponent not getting the reaction that they deserve as a babyface. That makes me feel uncomfortable because as a former babyface I wouldn't wanna be in that position. So, that's where I struggle and that's where I've kinda spoken to the writers, how can we write some things that will rub maybe the crowd the wrong way and we can turn this in our favor," she said.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

The Women's United States Champion pointed out that the company gave fans what they wanted by putting the title on her:

"But, you know, at the end of the day, the WWE Universe and pro wrestling fans in general they're just smart. They're just smart and they want what they want. And we gave them what they wanted and that was me as champion. So, now, I'm not sure how we take that back." [10:50 - 11:38]

Chelsea Green wants her husband Matt Cardona to return to WWE

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, Chelsea Green addressed the possibility of her husband Matt Cardona returning to the Stamford-based company after five years of absence. The former Zack Ryder had a 15-year tenure in WWE before he was released from his contract in 2020.

The Women's United States Champion disclosed that she would like her spouse to return the promotion so they can spend more time together:

"Well, look, we've already done it [going on the road together] so we know it's not easy. But I'm willing to try it out again, you know, and especially with [me] at WWE, we don't see each other enough. So, it would be really great to be on the road together and actually see each other," she said.

It would be interesting to see if the couple would reunite in the Stamford-based company soon.

Please credit Huge Pop! and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback