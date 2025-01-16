Brandi and Cody Rhodes set up two top stars; they are now happily married

A former WWE Superstar has revealed that he met his wife through Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have been happily married for several years now.

The Deathmatch King parted ways with WWE in 2020 after he and numerous other wrestlers were released from their contracts due to budget cuts. The company released his wife a year later, who went to TNA Wrestling before returning to WWE. Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion reinvented himself in the Indies, and at one point, he held multiple championships simultaneously.

A fan asked Matt Cardona on X how he met Chelsea Green. He revealed that Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes set them up. Their relationship worked out, and they married in 2021.

"Oh lawd… @TheBrandiRhodes & @CodyRhodes set us up," he wrote.

Wrestling veteran Tommy Carlucci doesn't think John Cena should beat Cody Rhodes

When The Cenation Leader appeared on RAW last Monday, he announced that he would enter the Royal Rumble match. He'll challenge Gunther or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 if he wins the bout.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Tommy Carlucci stated that John Cena beating Cody Rhodes would be a bad idea. He thinks it would tarnish The American Nightmare.

"Even as great Cena is, and as a business, you would never put Cena over clean with Cody. It just tarnishes Rhodes. And I know he's a potential Hall of Famer John Cena but how much easier is it for him to beat Gunther, who's the champ everybody would look and say, 'Yep, I agree with that.' And it doesn't hurt Gunther at all. You just lost to a potential Hall of Famer. But on the other side with Cody, I think it would hurt Cody a little bit," he said.

The Royal Rumble will be John Cena's first match since Crown Jewel in 2023. It'll be interesting to see whether he will become a 17-time world champion at WrestleMania 31.

