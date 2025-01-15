Massive WWE star beating Cody Rhodes clean would tarnish The American Nightmare, says ex-employee; it's not Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes has shared the ring with several WWE legends and top superstars throughout his wrestling career. Wrestling veteran Tommy Carlucci recently addressed why The American Nightmare cannot lose clean to a returning legend.

John Cena returned on RAW's debut on Netflix to kick off his farewell tour. The Leader of the Cenation announced his participation in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, stating that he plans to win it to earn a world championship shot at WrestleMania 41. Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci predicted that the 16-time World Champion would not choose Rhodes if he wins the Royal Rumble.

The former employee, who spent over 30 years in WWE, explained that Cena beating Rhodes clean would "tarnish" The American Nightmare. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old legend defeating Gunther would not hurt the latter:

"Even as great Cena is, and as a business, you would never put Cena over clean with Cody Rhodes. It just tarnishes Cody Rhodes. And I know he's a potential Hall of Famer John Cena but how much easier is it for him to beat Gunther, who's the champ everybody would look and say, 'Yep, I agree with that.' And it doesn't hurt Gunther at all. You just lost to a potential Hall of Famer. But on the other side with Cody, I think it would hurt Cody a little bit," he said. [From 27:36 to 28:06]

WWE legend thinks John Cena could have a passing-of-the-torch moment with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

On the Busted Open podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested a scenario where John Cena squares off with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, loses the match, and then has a passing-of-the-torch moment with The American Nightmare.

He proposed that Cena would take off his sneakers and hand them to the Undisputed WWE Champion in the middle of the ring:

"Cody can walk over to go to help John up. John doesn't want help up. John unlaces his boots, takes his boots off, John Cena does not leave his boots in the middle of the ring, John Cena hands his boots to Cody. [Or sneakers?] Yeah, whatever. That would be a passing of the torch moment," he said.

John Cena has previously won the Royal Rumble twice in his career. It would be interesting to see if he could win his third to book his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41.

