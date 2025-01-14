John Cena to have an emotional moment with top WWE star after major loss in scenario suggested by legend

John Cena recently disclosed his plans to win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match to earn a world title shot at WWE WrestleMania 41. Hall of Famer Bully Ray claimed The Leader of the Cenation could share an emotional moment with a top superstar after potentially fighting him in a championship match at The Show of Shows.

The 16-time World Champion returned last week to kick off his farewell tour. Although Cena admitted he did not deserve a world championship shot due to his current singles losing streak, he announced that he would participate in the Men's Royal Rumble match and intends to win it to earn his spot in the main event of The Showcase of The Immortals.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested a scenario where Cena would win the Royal Rumble and challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania but lose the fight:

"I just want you to picture this for a moment as far as the passing of the torch. Cody vs. Cena, Cody wins, Cena's upset with himself that he lost, this was his opportunity to break the record, this is probably his last WrestleMania, 'Da*n! I couldn't get the job done.' The music cuts. Cody standing in the corner with the championship on his shoulder. John's still sitting in the middle of the ring with his head down low," he said.

The Hall of Famer added that Cena could then take his sneakers off and hand them to The American Nightmare in a passing of the torch moment:

"Cody can walk over to go to help John up. John doesn't want help up. John unlaces his boots, takes his boots off, John Cena does not leave his boots in the middle of the ring, John Cena hands his boots to Cody. [Or sneakers?] Yeah, whatever. That would be a passing of the torch moment." [From 06:34 to 07:50]

John Cena could get a world title shot by winning a WWE tournament

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts discussed John Cena's potential path to a world championship match. He agreed with a fan of his show that the Leader of the Cenation could still get a title shot even if he lost the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber.

The 41-year-old acknowledged that Cena could win the King of the Ring Tournament to earn a championship opportunity at WWE SummerSlam like Gunther did last year:

"If he lost the Rumble and the Chamber, like, if he got to King of the Ring and hadn't got a title shot yet, it could, yeah, yeah, I didn't even think about King of the Ring but that's a good call. I mean, it could be interesting," he said.

It would be interesting to see if Cena will accomplish his mission of winning his 17th world championship.

