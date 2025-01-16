Chelsea Green makes interesting comments about Matt Cardona's potential WWE return

Chelsea Green recently addressed her husband Matt Cardona's potential return to WWE. She disclosed that she would like to spend more time with him.

Cardona (FKA Zack Ryder) spent a decade and a half in the Stamford-based company, during which he held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Title, and WWE Tag Team Championship. However, he was released from his contract in 2020. The 39-year-old has since found tremendous success on the independent circuit.

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, The Indy God's wife discussed his potential return to the Stamford-based company. She pointed out that although being on the road together would not be easy, she would like to see her husband more as they do not get that opportunity while working for different promotions:

"Well, look, we've already done it [going on the road together] so we know it's not easy. But I'm willing to try it out again, you know, and especially with [me] at WWE, we don't see each other enough. So, it would be really great to be on the road together and actually see each other," she said. [1:25 - 1:41]

Matt Cardona thinks he has earned the opportunity to return to WWE

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Matt Cardona also addressed whether he would return to WWE. He claimed he had earned the opportunity to make a comeback.

The former Intercontinental Champion predicted that the place would explode if his music hit at Royal Rumble, claiming his return would have a significant impact on several levels:

"I don't I think I deserve anything…but I think I have earned the opportunity to go back. I don't think it's cocky to say that if my music hit at the Royal Rumble, whether it be Zack Ryder or Matt Cardona, the place would explode, the roof would come off the place, social media would explode, I would move merch, I know that," Cardona said.

It would be interesting to see if the 39-year-old ends up as a surprise entrant in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble.

