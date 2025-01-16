Chelsea Green pushes for former WWE Women's Champion to return after a decade of absence

Chelsea Green recently discussed the idea of having a special open challenge for her WWE Women's United States Championship. She expressed her desire to see a former top superstar return among several other legends.

Last month, Green defeated Michin at Saturday Night's Main Event to become the inaugural Women's United States Champion. Last Friday on SmackDown, the 33-year-old successfully defended her title in a rematch against the former OC member.

In a recent interview with Cultaholic, the Canadian star revealed she would like to do a Divas-only open challenge. She named Kelly Kelly, Beth Phoenix, Nikki Bella, and Alicia Fox among those she would like to answer her challenge.

Green also expressed her love for former Women's Champion Layla, stating that she would love to see her return after a decade of absence to challenge her. The 47-year-old retired from professional wrestling in 2015:

"Layla, I love Layla. I would love if Layla would come," she said. [8:10 - 8:14]

Layla is open for a return at WWE Royal Rumble

The 2006 Diva Search winner had a nine-year run in the Stamford-based company before she hung up her boots. Layla last competed in July 2015 when she lost to Saraya (FKA Paige) at a live WWE event.

In a recent interview with No Name Wrestling, the former Women's Champion disclosed that she would be open to returning to the ring after a decade to compete in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble if she receives an offer:

"Yeah, I do. I will (...) If there is an offer there, yeah, I will come back. I will do it," Layla said. [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Several WWE legends have participated in the Women's Royal Rumble over the past few years, including Lita, Trish Stratus, Torrie Wilson, and Layla's former LayCool partner Michelle McCool. It would be interesting to see if the 47-year-old would do the same this year.

Please credit Cultaholic and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

