"It's a great place" - Matt Cardona on working in AEW

Matt Cardona discussed working in AEW , and he described why he believes that it is a great place. He was more than satisfied during his short time in AEW, though he only made a few appearances for the company.

Matt Cardona made his name as Zack Ryder in WWE before he came to AEW. Throughout his WWE career, he was a fan-favorite star. He won the Intercontinental Championship, the United States Championship and the RAW Tag Team Championship, too.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona discussed several topics. At one point, Cardona reflected on his AEW run, and he praised the environment at the company.

"I have a very great relationship with Cody [Rhodes] obviously- Tony Khan and everyone was super cool there, and I loved my cup of coffee there. It was awesome. I got a T-Shirt, I was on pay-per-view, I was on Dynamite. It was awesome. Everyone was super cool there and it's a great place. I mean, look at Wednesday night, the Wednesday Night War. Everyone's loving AEW. I love it too, but I'm not saying I won't go back. It's just- we only signed for that particular thing, and that was it"

Cardona was released by WWE in 2020 due to budget cuts releated to the COVID-19 pandemic. He appeared on AEW programming a few months later, and he worked two matches, one of which was on pay-per-view. Cardona worked as a friend of the Nightmare Family due to his real-life friendship with Cody Rhodes.

Matt Cardona has been working with IMPACT Wrestling since he left AEW

Matt Cardona in Impact Wrestling

After he left AEW, Cardona did not appear on any wrestling show for a few months. But at IMPACT Wreslting's Hard to Kill event, Cardona made a surprise appearance. He defeated Ace Austin in his debut with the company.

As of this writing, Cardona is a prominent member of the IMPACT Wrestling roster. He hasn't dismissed the possibility of coming back to AEW, but he does have a pretty solid position with IMPACT Wrestling.

Otherwise, Cardona continues to work on various projects, such as the Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and the "MC! True Long Island Story" show.