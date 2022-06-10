Former WWE Superstar admits he would "pick up the phone and have a conversation" should Vince McMahon or Tony Khan make the call

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona recently discussed the idea of rejoining his former promotion or making a move to AEW.

Cardona first appeared on WWE programming in 2006 before embarking on a career that yielded reigns with the US, Intercontinental and tag titles. The former Zack Ryder was included in the company's mass releases in 2020, but has since overturned his fortunes to become a focal character outside of the top two North American promotions.

Speaking with Graham GSM Matthews of Bleacher Report, Cardona admitted that while it isn't a particular focus to his current body of work, he would entertain the idea of making a return to AEW or Vince McMahon's promotion:

”I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or never wanted to wrestle in a big stadium for a WrestleMania. But I’m also not saying that I’m doing everything I’m doing now thinking: ‘What can I do to get back to WWE?’, or ‘What can I do to go to AEW?’ I don’t give a sh--. If Tony Khan or Vince McMahon or Johnny Ace or Bruce Prichard called me, of course, I’d pick up the phone and have a conversation, but that’s not my goal right now."

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates. Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates.

Prior to his recent injury, Cardona enjoyed reigns as NWA World Heavyweight and Unified AIW Absolute & Intense Champion.

Matt Cardona had a short stay in AEW after leaving WWE

Following his release from WWE, many fans speculated the former Intercontinental Champion would make a quick transition to All Elite Wrestling. That seemed to be the case when he came to the aid of his close friend Cody Rhodes against Brodie Lee's Dark Order in July 2020.

He made his in-ring All Elite debut against John Silver and Alex Reynolds alongside the American Nightmare. He later wrestled at All Out 2020 where he teamed with Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall and Scorpio Sky to take on the group of Brodie Lee, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

Cardona never made his stay permanent within the promotion, however. He was soon delving into the indie circuit on his way to becoming a top star in the industry.

Could MJF align with a controversial figure in AEW against Tony Khan? Hear it from an ex WWE writer.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far