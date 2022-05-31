Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona announces injury, set to undergo surgery

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) is set to be sidelined for some time after he suffered a torn bicep during a match with Blake Christian at GCW Downward Spiral.

Cardona was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for 15 years. During his time with the company, he won the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Championship. He is also a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion.

Since WWE released due to budget cuts in 2020, Cardona has become one of the hottest acts on the independent scene, as he has won titles in multiple promotions. However, that run hit an unfortunate speedbump over the weekend.

The former WWE star announced on Twitter that his bicep is torn, so he will need to have surgery to repair the injury.

"Got a MRI today. Bicep is torn. Surgery needed. Will unfortunately need to cancel some dates," Cardona wrote

Cardona recently lost the IMPACT Digital Media Championship to Rich Swann, but he still holds the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, among other titles.

Matt Cardona was scheduled to defend his NWA Championship next week

In his announcement, Cardona noted that he'll be unable to make some of his scheduled dates.

Cardona was scheduled to defend the world championship in a rematch against Nick Aldis at the NWA Alwayz Ready pay-per-view on June 11.

Although the promotion hasn't commented on Cardona's status, it will likely mean that the former Zack Ryder will miss the NWA's upcoming show. Cardona was also scheduled to face Christian at GCW C.O.S. on June 5, but the bout will likely get canceled due to the injury.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Matt Cardona a speedy recovery and hope to see him back better than ever.

