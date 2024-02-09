Matt Cardona disses AEW star for coming to his indies after lack of TV time

Matt Cardona recently expressed frustrations about an AEW star wanting to journey to his self-proclaimed independent circuit in search of better opportunities.

The star in question is Danhausen. The 33-year-old star came to prominence for his comedic antics in Tony Khan's company and his immense presence on social media. However, it has been a long time since fans saw the Kid Gorgeous on their television sets.

Tired of sitting on the bench, Danhausen recently announced that he would make a few appearances on the independent circuit. That caught the attention of Matt Cardona, who seemingly has conquered that kingdom with his prowess and in-ring performances.

The Indy God took to X/Twitter to launch a tirade on Danhausen, claiming that the latter was just another guy not getting enough TV time and coming to his landscape to become relevant.

"Oh god. Another f*****g guy who’s complaining about how he’s not getting used enough by a TV company so he’s coming to MY indies. F**k off Dan!" Matt Cardona shared.

What the future has in store for Very Nice Very Evil remains to be seen.

Matt Cardona reflected on his real-life wife's recent achievement

Outside of being The Indy God and performing in brutal matches, Matt Cardona is happily married to current WWE Superstar Chelsea Green.

Green returned to the Stamford-based company last year at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event and has made her place in the WWE women's division since then. Moreover, she is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion in the promotion.

Chelsea competed in a WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden, teaming up with Piper Niven to battle against Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Interestingly, Cardona noted that this was his real-life wife's MSG debut and congratulated her on the achievement of competing in The World's Most Famous Arena.

"So proud of @ImChelseaGreen for making her @TheGarden debut!" Matt Cardona shared.

With both stars competing in completely different worlds, it would be interesting to see if Matt and Chelsea could one day come together and work as a team inside the squared circle on a big stage.

