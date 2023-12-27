Matt Cardona breaks silence after major Chelsea Green WWE achievement

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona, popularly known to fans as Zack Ryder, shared a message for his wife Chelsea Green following her recent achievement.

During the jam-packed WWE live event at the iconic Madison Square Garden, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven teamed up to challenge Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the Women's Tag Team Championships. This match served as a rematch from their bout on Monday Night RAW last week, where Carter and Chance claimed the championship titles.

Before the bout, Matt Cardona went on Twitter and shared an intriguing fact: this was apparently Green's debut match at MSG. He expressed his immense pride in her accomplishment.

"So proud of @ImChelseaGreen for making her @TheGarden debut!" wrote Cardona.

Check out Matt Cardona's tweet below:

Despite the milestone, the evening didn't unfold as hoped for Green. In the final moments of the match, Carter and Chance executed the Afterparty on Niven to successfully retain their tag titles.

Since her return to the company earlier this year, Green has experienced quite the rollercoaster in 2023. It'll be intriguing to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for this talented star moving forward.

