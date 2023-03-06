Matt Cardona feels "we haven't seen the best" of major AEW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) recently spoke about AEW world champion MJF's strengths on an episode of the Sportskeeda Wrestling awards with Bill Apter.

MJF has been making waves in the wrestling world, especially since he won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear against Jon Moxley with the assistance of William Regal. Despite being just 26 years old, MJF has already established himself as one of the most talented and charismatic wrestlers in the industry.

During an episode of the Sportskeeda Wrestling awards with Bill Apter, Matt Cardona highlighted MJF's strengths as a wrestler. Cardona said The Salt of the earth is in the best shape of his life and has youth on his side:

"I think the only weakness he has right now is his spray tan ability his hands always look a little too dark. You gotta wash those hands. He needs some tanning tips MJF comes to me. But his strengths are, you know, he can go in the ring and he doesn't need to, you know, he could talk people into a building, which is very important. And he's gotten into the best shape of his life. He's got youth on his side. I think we haven't seen the best of MJF yet, and that's a good thing for him," Cardona said.

AEW star MJF teasing a jump to WWE

Maxwell Jacob Friedman, the world champion of AEW, has been teasing that he might switch to WWE for a while now. However, a recent report suggests that his intentions to jump ship might be more serious than we once thought.

A recent report from Fightful Select stated that MJF has spoken to a WWE talent about joining the company in 2024. Although the company is taking his words with a grain of salt, the message has reached other members of the WWE roster.

Only time will tell what the future holds for MJF and his wrestling career.

