Top AEW Champion teases joining Triple H-led WWE next year - Report

Maxwell Jacob Friedman teasing that he'd jump ship to WWE isn't necessarily news, as the world champion has spoken openly about his AEW contract and the potential "bidding war" for him for months. However, a recent report suggests that MJF could be more serious than we once thought.

In June 2022, MJF disappeared from AEW television after Friedman decided not to attend a fan fest before that year's Double or Nothing event. Not long after, rumors surfaced of potential real-life contract disputes.

The Salt of the Earth eventually showed up at the Double or Nothing event and was lost to Warlow. He later appeared on Dynamite and conducted an expletive-ridden shoot on the company's president Tony Khan and AEW fans. Leading him to be absent until suddenly reappearing at the promotion's All Out event in September 2022.

A recent report from Fightful Select stated that the 26-year-old Long Island native has spoken to an individual WWE talent about joining the company in 2024. Telling some superstars that he is "looking forward" to joining the Stamford-based company.

The report also noted that the company is taking MJF's words with a grain of salt (no pun intended) but that his message reached other members of the WWE roster as well.

The outlet notes that it's widely believed that Friedman's current contract with All Elite Wrestling will be up in early 2024. However, they stressed that they could not confirm an exact date.

FITE @FiteTV The moment has come for an uprising



The true test takes place at



[ MAR 5 | LIVE |



Available Internationally on The moment has come for an uprisingThe true test takes place at #AEWRevolution . Does The American Dragon, @bryandanielson , succeed in his element, or will @The_MJF have a trick up his sleeve?[ MAR 5 | LIVE | bit.ly/AEWRevolutionF… Available Internationally on #FITE 🔥The moment has come for an uprising📝 The true test takes place at #AEWRevolution. Does The American Dragon, @bryandanielson, succeed in his element, or will @The_MJF have a trick up his sleeve?[ MAR 5 | LIVE | bit.ly/AEWRevolutionF… ]Available Internationally on #FITE* https://t.co/Uj5F9h81sF

It was also confirmed that those within WWE would indeed be interested in MJF joining the company if he was available.

However, Fightful notes that nobody truly knows when Friedman's contractual obligations with AEW might be up, leaving people to operate totally on assumptions and what MJF himself has explicitly told people.

Again, the outlet made it crystal clear that the presumed 2024 end date of MJF's contract is the general consensus of most reports.

MJF will be defending his AEW World Championship against a former WWE Superstar this Sunday

Tomorrow night, AEW will host its annual Revolution pay-per-view event. The event will emanate live from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.0

MJF will defend his AEW World Championship in the main event against Bryan Danielson, with the two competing in a 60-minute Iron Man match.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF For 60 minutes I’m going to prove this isn’t a test for me. It’s a test for your beloved Dragon.



No one can dethrone the Devil. For 60 minutes I’m going to prove this isn’t a test for me. It’s a test for your beloved Dragon. No one can dethrone the Devil. https://t.co/ePl6Xhz0Ut

MJF has been AEW World Champion for over 70 days, winning the championship in November 2022. The young star defeated the company's hardliner Jon Moxley to claim his first world title.

Do you think MJF will join WWE? Who do you think will come out as the victor at AEW Revolution? Let us know your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes