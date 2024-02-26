Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) names 11-time WWE world champion as his dream opponent

Matt Cardona is a former WWE Superstar who performed under the ring name Zack Ryder for nearly 15 years. He was released from the company in 2020 and since then, he has been having an astonishing run in the independent promotions.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently revealed his dream opponent inside the squared circle. The star being discussed is Adam Copeland.

The Ultimate Opportunist made his AEW debut at the WrestleDream Pay-Per-View in October and ignited his feud with TNT Champion Christian Cage soon after. Not a long time ago, he started doing the Cope Open Challenges. During these challenges, he has faced stars like Minoru Suzuki and Dante Martin.

Recently on Twitter, Matt Cardona was asked about his dream opponent and he replied saying it was Adam Copeland.

".@RatedRCope," Cardona shared.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the Indy God answers the next Cope Open Challenge.

Matt Cardona reveals AEW didn't want to sign him after WWE release

Former TNA Wrestling President Scott D'Amore was recently fired from TNA's parent company Athem Sports and Entertainment. Cardona worked for the promotion between 2021 and 2023.

Follwing D'Amore's departure, many stars came out to support him. One of them was Matt Cardona. He recently took to Twitter and stated that when AEW rejected him, TNA Wrestling trusted him.

".@ScottDAmore gave me an opportunity during the pandemic when WWE fired me, and AEW didn’t want me. Being in IMPACT [TNA] gave me my confidence back, and I was able to go on and become the Deathmatch King and Indy God, and more successful than I’ve ever been. #WeWantScott," he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if AEW signs The Deathmatch King. His matches with Jon Moxley and Darby Allin would be spectacular to watch certainly.

Do you want to see Adam Copeland take on Matt Cardona? Let us know in the comments section below.