Matt Cardona names 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer as his dream opponent 

Matt Cardona is one of the most talked about wrestlers of the independent scene. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is also known for his controversial takes on Twitter.

Recently on Twitter, the latter wrote about facing his dream opponent, and if anybody could afford that match. The star in question is Rob Van Dam.

Replying to the 38-year-old-star, RVD reacted with dollar sign emojis, hinting that he approves of the thought of having the said match.

Following the tweet, fans have gone on a frenzy, wondering how good the match between these two dynamic personalities would be. Both superstars haven't faced one another one-on-one in their entire career, despite being in WWE together. Instead, once the duo teamed up in a 11-on-three handicap match on RAW, and again in a Battle Royal in 2013.

Road Dogg thinks Matt Cardona will bring value to the WWE

Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder in WWE, was an under-utilized star in the promotion. Mostly used as a jobber, the latter won a couple of championships on different occasions.

The former WWE champion was released by the promotion in 2020, and has since won championships in multiple promotions.

While talking on Oh You Didn't Know? podcast, Road Dogg talked about the former WWE Superstar joining the promotion.

"Still, to this day, I think they could bring him back, and he brings value. I would argue, without the WWE and his time there, no matter what he uses as a name, he wouldn't have flourished on the indies, without being Zack Ryder, and winning the Intercontinental Championship at 'Mania, and stuff like that" said Road Dogg.

Cardona's journey of being released from WWE to winning different titles on independent scene has inspired many wrestlers to step up.

