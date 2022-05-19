Matt Cardona reacts to former WWE Intercontinental Champion's AEW debut

Matt Cardona recently took to Twitter to share his reaction to former WWE star Johnny Elite's AEW debut on this week's Dynamite.

With the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament in full swing, one of the two 'joker' wildcard wrestlers was revealed in the opening fight itself. The mystery contender was none other than Johnny Elite, who was formerly known as John Morrison in WWE.

While the debutant put up an impressive fight against Samoa Joe, he couldn't grab the win. After a grueling battle, the Samoan Submission Machine hit a Muscle Buster to roll up Johnny for the pin.

Regardless of the match's outcome, Matt Cardona got in on the hype as he shared a tweet reacting to Johnny's AEW debut:

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona JOHNNY DRIP DRIP JOHNNY DRIP DRIP

With the win over Johnny Elite, Samoa Joe has qualified for the semifinals and will face Kyle O'Reilly next.

You can check out this week's Dynamite results here.

Samoa Joe was attacked after his match with former WWE star Johhny Elite

Although Johnny could not take down Samoa Joe, the match's aftermath saw Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh deliver a beatdown to the winner.

The trio rushed into the ring and attacked the Samoan Submission Machine just as the match ended. Already exhausted from a tough match, Joe was unable to put up much of a fight as Satnam Singh held him while Jay Lethal hit him on the shoulder.

However, the ROH TV Champion was saved by The Best Friends, as Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, and Rocky Romero made their way into the ring with steel chairs in hand. This was enough to intimidate the attackers into retreating from the ring.

The feud between Jay Lethal and Samoa Joe has been heating up over the last few weeks. It remains to be seen whether things will come to a head in the rivalry soon.

