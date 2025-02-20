Matt Cardona responds to legendary comparison by AEW star; laments Chelsea Green's absence

The former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) opened up about an AEW star comparing him with a legend. Cardona also shed light on her wife Chelsea Green's absence beside him.

Matt Cardona has succeeded in reinventing himself since his WWE release back in 2020. He is currently considered one of the best and consistent performers on the independent wrestling scene. Cardona recently reflected on the current AEW star Chris Jericho comparing him with the legendary Bret Hart.

Speaking on his own YouTube Channel recently, Matt Cardona revealed being complimented by Jericho as he compared him with The Hitman and said:

"Chris [Jericho] in an interview, compared me to Bret Hart? Saying like I can kinda do it all and I never really considered myself the 'Excellence of Execution' by any means but I appreciate the compliment. And I guess I understand what he was kinda talking about like I can do everything, I can wrestle anybody and that..."

Cardona further added:

"Listen I was very happy that he compared me to The Hitman and great compliment. But I do believe I can work with anybody, big or small, I can be a heel or face. So I guess in that sense I'm just like The Hitman." [From 10:58 to 11:26]

Furthermore, Matt Cardona also admitted that he liked having his wife Chelsea Green by his side for his matches as a heel before she joined the WWE. Cardona brought that up while praising the heel work of Jericho while talking about their recent match.

Chelsea Green is the first-ever WWE Women's United States Champion

At the Saturday Night's Main Event in December 2024, Chelsea Green made history by becoming the first-ever Women's United States Champion. She is currently feuding with Michin for the title. Chelsea even lost to Michin last month but retained her US Champion via DQ.

Moreover, The Hot Mess also failed to qualify for the Women's Elimination Chamber match after losing to Naomi last Friday on SmackDown. Only time will tell what's next for Green.

