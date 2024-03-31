Matt Cardona reunites with former WWE stars after surprise AEW return

Matt Cardona seemingly had a great time after he made his unexpected return on AEW Collision to take on his former mentor, Adam Copeland.

After his match against Copeland, Cardona caught up with former WWE stars Johnny TV and Taya Valkyrie backstage. The couple is known to be good friends with Cardona and his wife, Chelsea Green, in real life.

Taking to Twitter, Valkyrie posted a picture with her husband and Cardona after they reunited backstage on Collision. She also shared the following message:

“Alwayz TV Ready!!! 😎 @TheMattCardona @TheRealMorrison @AEW.” Valkyrie tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Matt Cardona came out to a raucous reception from AEW fans after he answered Adam Copeland’s open challenge for his newly won TNT Championship. The 38-year-old put up a good show against the WWE Hall of Famer but was not able to secure the victory.

Copeland won the match after hitting his former protege with a Spear. After the contest, Cardona took to Twitter to break his silence. It will be interesting to see if his return to AEW will lead to more appearances in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on Copeland vs. Cardona on Collision? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE