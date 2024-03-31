Matt Cardona breaks silence after AEW return

Matt Cardona has broken his silence after his shocking AEW return that took the fans and his opponent for the night, Adam Copeland by surprise.

Cardona showed up after Copeland laid out the challenge for the Cope Open for his newly won TNT Championship. The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion last appeared in AEW nearly four years ago at the All Out 2020 pay-per-view. He put up a great fight against the WWE Hall of Famer but was not able to pick up the win. Copeland won the match after hitting his protege and former tag team partner with the spear.

Matt Cardona then took to X/Twitter to send a message to the fans.

“I’ve been telling you I’m #AlwayzReady! @AEW #AEWCollision,” Matt Cardona tweeted.

While responding to fans' questions, Matt recently revealed on Twitter that his dream opponent was none other than Adam Copeland.

It was a great moment as the Indy God came out to surprise fans in London, Ontario. Copeland also had a look of shock on his face and it looked like it was something that he did not expect. All in all, it was a great return and fans will be hoping that he shows up in AEW often.

