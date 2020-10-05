Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released by WWE earlier this year in April along with a number of other Superstars, as a part of WWE's reaction to the implications of the COVID-19 outbreak. Cardona went on to sign a short-term deal with AEW and wrestled a handful of matches in the promotion, including a big tag-team match against The Dark Order at All Out, where he teamed up with members of the Nightmare Family and Scorpio Sky.

Matt Cardona was recently a guest on Pro Wrestling Junkies. During the interview, he opened up about his time in AEW and added that he hoped to be back soon:

The AEW deal - that happened because obviously that's the place to be. For years, you hear, 'This new promotion is coming' and it never comes. AEW actually did come, and I was like, 'I definitely want to go there.' And luckily for me, it doesn't hurt that I'm good friends with Cody Rhodes. He has quite a bit of stroke over there. To come out and do that month and a couple matches, plus the pay-per-view, was a lot of fun. Hopefully, I get to do it again with them really soon. H/T: WrestlingINC

Matt Cardona reveals who he wants to face in AEW

Matt Cardona was also asked about which AEW stars he wanted to get in the ring with. Apart from people he has wreslted before like Chris Jericho, Brodie Lee and Cody, he also named the likes of Darby Allin, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega:

There's so many people. I made a list and I don't want to leave people off by accident. I look at it like I look at wrestling toys, you know? There's just so many that I want to play with. Whether it's guys that I've wrestled before, like Brodie Lee or Cody or Jericho. There's so many that I haven't wrestled before, like Darby Allin, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. I'm already forgetting people, but that's what's so cool about it, and it's a lot of fun to think about wrestling again. H/T: WrestlingINC

There's a very good chance that we will see Matt Cardona in AEW again, and probably soon. However, we have no definite date yet.