Over the past few years, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has earned a reputation for being a ruthless in-ring performer. He is known as The Deathmatch King for his exploits in hardcore wrestling. Furthermore, Cardona has made multiple appearances in Tony Khan's promotions.

Ad

On this week's Ring of Honor on HonorClub episode, The Outrunners, Top Flight, and The Von Erichs locked horns with The Frat House and the Premier Athletes. The former team won this match. However, during this showdown, fans in attendance chanted, "We want Sterling!” These chants were directed towards the absent Mark Sterling, the manager of AEW's The Premier Athletes faction.

This unscripted moment was acknowledged on X (fka Twitter) by one of the 41-year-old's close friends, Matt Cardona.

Ad

Trending

"Omg," wrote Cardona after watching the clip of the above-mentioned incident.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Check out Cardona's tweet by clicking here.

Cardona went by the name Zack Ryder when he was signed to the WWE. There, he won the Intercontinental Championship once and the United States Championship once.

Matt Cardona's wife and WWE Superstar Chelsea Green wants to work with her husband in the Stamford-based company

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona have been married since 2021. The former is signed to the WWE, where she is the reigning Women's United States Champion. In a 2024 interview with Rock 95 Barrie, Green revealed that one of the goals of her career is to work with the former Zack Ryder in the Stamford-based company.

Ad

"I just feel like our relationship has gone through the craziest ups and downs, and we are just clinging on for dear life and figuring it out as we go. But of course, our end goal is to be in WWE together and have an amazing storyline and do some mixed tag matches together. That would be amazing," said Green. [H/T: 411 Mania]

In 2024, Cardona locked horns with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title. However, he didn't win this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE