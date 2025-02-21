  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Matt Cardona sends a message after absent AEW star acknowledges major unscripted moment on Dynamite

Matt Cardona sends a message after absent AEW star acknowledges major unscripted moment on Dynamite

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Feb 21, 2025 13:03 GMT
Matt Cardona is a former WWE star. (Image via Cardona
Matt Cardona is a former WWE star. (Image credits: Cardona's Instagram)

Over the past few years, Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) has earned a reputation for being a ruthless in-ring performer. He is known as The Deathmatch King for his exploits in hardcore wrestling. Furthermore, Cardona has made multiple appearances in Tony Khan's promotions.

Ad

On this week's Ring of Honor on HonorClub episode, The Outrunners, Top Flight, and The Von Erichs locked horns with The Frat House and the Premier Athletes. The former team won this match. However, during this showdown, fans in attendance chanted, "We want Sterling!” These chants were directed towards the absent Mark Sterling, the manager of AEW's The Premier Athletes faction.

This unscripted moment was acknowledged on X (fka Twitter) by one of the 41-year-old's close friends, Matt Cardona.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Omg," wrote Cardona after watching the clip of the above-mentioned incident.
Ad

Check out Cardona's tweet by clicking here.

Cardona went by the name Zack Ryder when he was signed to the WWE. There, he won the Intercontinental Championship once and the United States Championship once.

Matt Cardona's wife and WWE Superstar Chelsea Green wants to work with her husband in the Stamford-based company

Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona have been married since 2021. The former is signed to the WWE, where she is the reigning Women's United States Champion. In a 2024 interview with Rock 95 Barrie, Green revealed that one of the goals of her career is to work with the former Zack Ryder in the Stamford-based company.

Ad
"I just feel like our relationship has gone through the craziest ups and downs, and we are just clinging on for dear life and figuring it out as we go. But of course, our end goal is to be in WWE together and have an amazing storyline and do some mixed tag matches together. That would be amazing," said Green. [H/T: 411 Mania]

In 2024, Cardona locked horns with ROH World Champion Chris Jericho for the title. However, he didn't win this match.

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी