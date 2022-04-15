"I'll take responsibility for it" – Matt Hardy takes the heat for miscommunication during The Hardys' Tables Match last week

The Hardys' recent match against The Butcher & The Blade came under fire by fans, but Matt Hardy has stepped up to take responsibility for the backlash.

The Hardys faced off against the two enforcers of The Andrade Family Office (AFO) in a Tornado Tag Tables Match. While the brothers picked up the win, fans were confused about Jeff Hardy's involvement after being eliminated early on.

During the most recent episode of Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the star cleared up the confusion around the match. The older Hardy brother said he'd take the heat for the miscommunication:

"The reason there was a controversy behind this tables match was mainly because of social media. I’ll take responsibility for it, even though technically I don’t think it’s my fault. I’ll take the heat because apparently we had spoken to our producer and they were down with the rules."

Matt then said the rules of the match were similar to the WWE Royal Rumble 2000 Table Match:

"To win a tag team tables match in AEW, both members of a team have to be put through tables in an offensive manner by members of the other team. I wish I had went and talked to Tony Schiavone and whoever else during the day of [the match] and cleared it up, so I’ll take the heat for that." (from 4:27 onwards)

The Hardys will likely clash with Andrade soon before the feud is finally over. The brothers have an entire tag-team division to take on, with some of the best on the AEW roster.

Matt Hardy claims nobody can break tables as good as The Hardys

The older Hardy brother celebrated their victory in a recent Twitter post and made a bold claim.

Criticism about the finish aside, fans reacted well to the match. Who'll step up to the brothers next? The Hardys will likely fight their way up the division before challenging for championship gold.

Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW to see where the veteran wrestlers take their run next.

