WWE legend addresses criticism over Tony Khan's booking decision on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy commented on Tony Khan's booking decisions regarding the recent AEW debut of Satnam Singh.

Satnam Singh is an Indian basketball star who was previously in the NBA. Khan initially signed him to train at The Nightmare Factory in September 2021 before his debut on AEW Dynamite earlier this month. The 7'3" giant debuted in support of Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt, assisting them in attacking Samoa Joe.

The debut segment received criticism from fans on social media, with the argument being leveled that Singh wasn't established enough to warrant the debut he had. However, AEW star Matt Hardy addressed the criticism on a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy:

“I totally understand why this guy debuted in the spot that he did. We obviously have a big budding television deal coming up in India and he’s going to play into that. And I get the ramifications for debuting him and wanting to use him and highlight him, it’s a big deal. The use of turning the lights out and then turning them back on, if you do that, it builds anticipation with fans and I feel like it has to be a known star. It’s got to be someone when the lights come on they’re like, ‘oh my god, it’s him!’ Sabu was so famous for doing that in ECW all the time but whenever you turn off the lights, there’s automatically anticipation from the crowd." (H/T - WrestlingInc)

Satnam Singh had a better showing at AEW Battle of the Belts

While the debut received plenty of criticism, Satnam Singh looked much better in his second appearance during the AEW Battle of the Belts 2. He attacked Dalton Castle's stooges, The Boys, dropping them with a double chokeslam at ringside.

Rasslin’ @rasslin Satnam Singh looked 100x better tonight. Seemed like a monster #AEWBOTB2 Satnam Singh looked 100x better tonight. Seemed like a monster #AEWBOTB2 https://t.co/0V8jPN8CGS

The former NBA star entered the ring to confront Jonathan Gresham. It made for an interesting visual as Satnam Singh towered over the much smaller ROH World Champion. He proceeded to take Gresham out before Samoa Joe showed up with a lead pipe as the heels retreated.

