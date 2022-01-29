"I love to see it" - WWE legend breaks character to send a message to Jon Moxley 

Matt Hardy recently sent out a message to Jon Moxley, saying he looked "awesome" during his match on this week's AEW Rampage.

Moxley competed against The Acclaimed's Anthony Bowens at the Friday night show, where the former picked up another momentum-boosting win. Despite the predictable nature of the match, Bowens impressed fans, as he didn't go down without putting up a resilient effort against a much more experienced star.

Following the match, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a picture of himself and Jeff Hardy with Jon Moxley during their days in WWE.

Accompanying the photo, The Hardy Family Office chief tweeted that he enjoyed watching the former WWE Champion perform today and that The Hardy Boyz have always supported him.

"Jon Moxley looked awesome tonight - I LOVE TO SEE IT. The Hardys have always been down with Mox. #AEWRampage," tweeted Matt Hardy.

Moxley returned to All Elite Wrestling during last week's Dynamite, after which he wrestled his first match since October on the following episode of Rampage. He defeated Ethan Page on the show.

Jon Moxley could feud with Bryan Danielson in AEW.

Before Mox went on hiatus and entered an inpatient alcohol program in October, he looked on course to compete against Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021. Though the dream match didn't materialize back then, it seems like it could soon go down, possibly at Revolution 2022.

At last week's AEW Rampage, Moxley was greeted by Danielson while walking backstage after defeating Page. And in this Friday's edition, after the former AEW Champion defeated Anthony Bowens, The American Dragon was seen watching the match from backstage and then grinning at the camera.

It's only a matter of time before Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley come face-to-face and set up their much-awaited match. The two performers are more than capable of stealing the show whenever they collide.

