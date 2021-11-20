Top heel breaks character to praise Jurassic Express after AEW Rampage

Matt Hardy didn't care about his heel persona while praising AEW's babyface tag team, Jurassic Express.

Hardy was impressed with the performance that Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus displayed against Adam Cole and Bobby Fish.

On the latest episode of AEW Rampage, Jurassic Express faced Adam Cole and Bobby Fish. The former Undisputed Era members tried to gain the upper hand and were successful for most of the match. However, Jurassic Express stopped their momentum, and Jungle Boy locked in the Snare Trap on Bobby Fish for the win.

After the match, Matt Hardy took to Twitter to express his honest opinion about Rampage's main event. The former WWE Superstar praised Jurassic Express and said it was a big win for the duo. He added that both stars are extremely talented:

MATT HARDY @MATTHARDYBRAND Even though I don’t like or wouldn’t ever dress in the same locker room as @boy_myth_legend @luchasaurus , they are extremely talented. They kinda picked up a big win against The Elite. I would share a locker room with the @youngbucks @AdamColePro though! A great #AEWRampage Even though I don’t like or wouldn’t ever dress in the same locker room as @boy_myth_legend & @luchasaurus, they are extremely talented. They kinda picked up a big win against The Elite. I would share a locker room with the @youngbucks & @AdamColePro though! A great #AEWRampage.

The long rivalry between Jurassic Express and The Elite

Jurassic Express has been in a rivalry with The Elite for a long time. The duo, and Christian Cage, fought several battles against different members of The Elite.

The rivalry began when Christian Cage challenged Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With the addition of Adam Cole to The Elite, Cage and Jurassic Express started feuding with The Superkliq (The Young Bucks and Adam Cole). The most recent match between these groups, a Minneapolis Street Fight, was at AEW Full Gear. Christian Cage and Jurassic Express beat The Superkliq.

CM Punk embraced a wrestler when he came out as gay. Find out the whole story here. Heartwarming.

Edited by Abhinav Singh