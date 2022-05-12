"Fn INSANE" - Matt Hardy breaks silence following Jeff Hardy’s main event on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Matt Hardy has broken his silence following his brother Jeff Hardy's high-octane match from the latest edition of Dynamite. The former world champion was victorious over Darby Allin in the contest.

The two face-painted stars squared off in an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter-Finals match on Wednesday. Earlier in the show, it was announced that the bout would be "Anything Goes," with Hardy and Allin taking full advantage of that stipulation.

Both men took incredible amounts of punishment during the contest, including diving off ladders and exchanging multiple finishing moves. Now that the dust has settled, Matt Hardy has had his say on the match.

"My brother vs Darby on #AEWDynamite was Fn INSANE. These 2 are great friends, but literally tried to maim each other in the name of competition. And pride. The biggest winner? The fans. Sting and I were outside like worried fathers watching our kids fistfight," said Matt Hardy.

In the end, Jeff Hardy secured the bout with a roll-up after the young star landed his coffin drop finishing move.

Will Jeff Hardy beat Adam Cole and move on to the finals?

This week's AEW Dynamite opened with another Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter-Finals match between Adam Cole and Dax Harwood.

After a back-and-forth contest, the former NXT Champion defeated Harwood by locking the latter in the Sharpshooter. Cole and Jeff have now advanced to the Semi-Finals of the tournament following their monumental victories.

The winner of next week's Semi-Finals will face either Kyle O'Reilly, Rey Fenix, Samoa Joe, or the mystery "Joker" performer in the Finals at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see which of these superstars clinch the prestigious cup at the upcoming pay-per-view on May 29th.

