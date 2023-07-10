Matt Hardy calls out "toxic" Jim Cornette fans, former WWE personality responds

AEW star Matt Hardy recently took to Twitter to voice his opinion on the fans of Jim Cornette, to which the former WWE personality responded.

Hardy recently took to social media to praise The Young Bucks and Hangman Page's match against The Dark Order on AEW Rampage and called out what he referred to as the "toxic Cornette cult," and expressed his frustration with fans who fail to appreciate the talents of The Elite.

In response to Hardy's comments, former WWE personality Jim Cornette didn't hold back. Cornette, known for his controversial remarks, took a swipe at Hardy's integrity, sarcastically referencing his alleged association with Adderall.

He also defended his fans, asserting that they shouldn't be blamed for the situation, and criticized AEW President Tony Khan for allegedly underpaying them.

"Jeez, Matt, I could understand selling your soul for Rock & Roll, but selling it for Adderall? Even if you have to abandon your principles and verbally fellate these childish cretins for your check, leave my fans alone, it's not their fault Tony's not paying THEM enough to lie," Cornette tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

The exchange between Matt Hardy and Jim Cornette showcases the ongoing tension and differing opinions within pro wrestling.

While Hardy advocates for recognition and appreciation of talented performers like The Elite, Cornette remains opposed to their style and maintains his loyal fan base.

Matt Hardy was recently spotted with WWE Hall of Famer

AEW stars Matt and Jeff Hardy were recently spotted alongside WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura.

Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share a photo of the trio, captioning it with their wrestling personas as "The Hardys & The Body."

"The Hardys & The Body," Hardy tweeted.

Check out his tweet below:

Jesse Ventura made a significant impact on WWE in the 1980s, while the Hardy Boyz left their mark during the late '90s and 2000s. While currently performing in AEW, the Hardys continue to entertain audiences and showcase their enduring popularity.

